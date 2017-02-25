21 hospitalized when vehicle plows into crowd in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Twenty-one people, including a police officer, were hospitalized when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd of people watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans Saturday evening.

The pickup truck went into the crowd of people at the intersection of Carrollton and Orleans in Mid-City about 6:45 p.m., New Orleans Police Department said.

The pickup truck was going in the opposite direction of the parade route, police said. He struck two vehicles before careening into a crowd and hitting a dump truck.

Police believe the driver was intoxicated at the time. He is currently in police custody.

Twenty-one people were taken to 10 hospitals, Jeff Elder, the director of New Orleans medical services said in a news conference. The youngest person injured was 3 years old.

Seven people were also injured, but did not get transported to the hospital.

It took about 30 to 40 minutes for officials to clear the scene.