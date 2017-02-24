White House blocks multiple news outlets from receiving press briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. —The White House barred several news outlets from attending a press briefing Friday afternoon, CNN reported.

CNN, The New York Times, Politico, Buzzfeed, the Los Angeles Times and the New York Daily News were blocked from attending, CNN said on air. The Associated Press and Time have reportedly declined to attend in protest. The White House Correspondents Association has also protested.

Breitbart, Fox News, One America News Network and Washington Times were allowed in, CNN reported.

The White House canceled an on-camera press briefing scheduled for early Friday afternoon. It instead held an invite-only off-camera meeting – a “gaggle” – in the office of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

There was no immediate explanation from the White House.

President Donald Trump’s campaign team previously pulled the press credentials of news organizations. He was not happy with their coverage of his campaign.

“Based on the incredibly inaccurate coverage and reporting of the record setting Trump campaign, we are hereby revoking the press credentials of the phony and dishonest Washington Post,” read a post on Trump’s Facebook page.

Trump’s team also banned Buzzfeed, Politico and The Huffington Post during the campaign.

Earlier Friday, Trump disparaged the media during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“They are the enemy of the people because they have no sources,” Trump said. “They just make them up when there are none.”