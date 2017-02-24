Mayor de Blasio questioned in fundraising probe by U.S. Attorney

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio met with U.S. Attorney General Preet Bharara Friday to answer questions related to a long-running criminal probe of de Blasio’s campaign fundraising.

The meeting was voluntary and lasted four hours, a mayoral spokesman said. They met at the law offices of the Mayor’s attorney.

“We remain confident that at all times the Mayor and his staff acted appropriately and well within the law,” City Hall Press Secretary Eric Phillips said. “We hope our continued cooperation will help bring a swift conclusion to the U.S. Attorney’s review.”

The Mayor’s office declined to comment further.

The probe began after a criminal referral from the lead investigator at the state Board of Elections. Officials have investigated whether de Blasio traded favors for donations during his mayoral bid.

De Blasio has accused the board of conducting a politically motivated witch hunt. The investigator was appointed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a frequent de Blasio rival.

De Blasio previously said the probe won’t have an impact on his decision to run for re-election.