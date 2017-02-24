Time Out New York’s list of weekend events in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend is here and there's a few things happening in the city. Here is Time Out New York's list of weekend events:

Emo Night Brooklyn

Where: Brooklyn Bowl

When: Friday at 11 p.m.

Price: $13

This banquet of angst, born in Williamsburg before moving to larger venues throughout NYC and even popping up in cities like Las Vegas and London, serves up the infectious, cacophonous jams that made high school bearable for so many millennials. Come ready to shout along to classic jams from Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Dashboard Confessional at this special Halloween edition, which is sure to have a big, lively crowd and a surprise DJ or two (previous guests have included New Found Glory’s Jordan Pundik and Yellowcard’s Ryan Key). Get ready to leave it all on the dance floor, including, probably, your voice.

The Live Life No Resolutions Party

Where: The Bronx Brewery

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Price: $35

If you're looking for a beer to satisfy your New Year's Resolution, make no mistake - The Bronx Brewery's No Resolutions IPA isn't it. This beer is both a very complex and full-bodied IPA with a heavy hop guarantee, but also a testament to their mindset this time of year - to live life making plans, not resolutions. So leave your resolutions at home, and join us for an event featuring some of life's greatest indulgences, featuring food from Mike's Deli of Arthur Avenue, hand-rolled cigars from La Casa Grande Cigars, and a performance from up and coming Bronx-DJ’s, Angel & Dren.

Oscars Viewing Party

Where: The Roof

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Price: Free

How does getting your nails done, sipping some of the finest spirits and snacking on tasty treats while watching this year’s Academy Awards sound? Pretty freakin’ great right? Well you’re in luck! This free event is taking place at the Viceroy Central Park Hotel’s rooftop bar, The Roof. Viewers can fill out a pre-ceremony ballot for a chance to win some awesome prizes.