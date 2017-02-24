Shamrock shakes return to McDonald’s

On Friday, February 24th, beginning at noon, select McDonald’s restaurants will give the first customers to purchase a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a limited-edition straw designed by a team of aerospace and robotic engineers.

The Chocolate Shamrock Shake, one of four new seasonal McCafé beverages, has dual layers of delicious chocolate shake below Shamrock Shake. The new recipe presented McDonald’s a unique challenge to reinvent the shake experience. To deliver the ideal flavor ratio of 50% chocolate and 50% mint in each sip, versus enjoying each flavor separately with a traditional straw, McDonald’s turned to highly-qualified engineering firms. JACE and NK Labs created the probably-more-revolutionary-than-actually-needed Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal (the STRAW). The STRAW’s j-shape provides optimal flavor flow dynamics.

“Every year the Shamrock Shake is such a hit in the New York Tri-State Area,” said Paul Hendel, a McDonald’s franchisee and New York Tri-State Co-op President. “But with innovation to our McCafé beverages comes new and innovative ways to enjoy them. We might’ve overdone it a bit with the STRAW, but it’s pretty cool to use it for the perfect sip of mint and chocolate flavors.”

Due to the STRAW’s unique design, only 2,000 were produced in time for Shamrock season. On Friday, February 24th, beginning at noon, select McDonald’s restaurants (listed below) will give the first customers to purchase the Chocolate Shamrock shake a limited-edition STRAW designed by a team of aerospace and robotic engineers. Only 1 STRAW per customer, while supplies last.

• McDonald’s – 160 Broadway (Wall Street); New York, NY

• McDonald’s – 1510 Deer Park Avenue; North Babylon, NY

• McDonald’s – 326 S. Washington Avenue; Bergenfield, NJ

The Chocolate Shamrock Shake is one of four new mint and chocolate flavored McCafé beverages now available at McDonald’s locations nationwide for a limited time. Those beverages include:

• Chocolate Shamrock Shake: Vanilla soft serve and chocolate flavored syrup under the original mint flavored Shamrock Shake. Top it off with green sprinkles, whipped topping, and a cherry and it’s a match made in Shamrock heaven.

• Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé: Made with an indulgent blend of chocolate chips and a hint of coffee, topped with green sprinkles, whipped topping, and tantalizing chocolaty drizzle.

• Shamrock Mocha: Our classic Hot Mocha just got minty. Made with sustainably sourced espresso beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, steamed whole or nonfat milk, mint and mocha flavored syrup, and topped with whipped topping and delicious chocolaty drizzle.

• Shamrock Hot Chocolate: Our delicious Hot Chocolate now with cool mint flavor. Made with steamed whole or nonfat milk, mint and mocha flavored syrup, and topped with whipped topping and chocolaty drizzle. As part of Shamrock season, McDonald’s will donate $.25 from each McCafé Shamrock Chocolate beverage purchased to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) during the week of March 11-17.The iconic Shamrock Shake has been a key part of fundraising for RMHC since 1974 when the first Ronald McDonald House was opened.