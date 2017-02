× Police activity closes all upper level lanes of George Washington Bridge

NEW YORK — All upper level lanes of the George Washington Bridge were closed Friday due to police activity.

Commuters are advised to use the lower level, GWBridge Alerts tweeted at 10:21 a.m.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to the Fletcher off-ramp, according to the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department.

The GWB Upper in both directions has all lanes blocked for Police Activity. Cars are advised to use the lower level. [06] — G W Bridge Alerts (@PANYNJ_GWB) February 24, 2017

Due to police activity, all upper level lanes of the George Washington Bridge are closed in the both directions. Consider alternate routes. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) February 24, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.