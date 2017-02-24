Parent Survival Guide Day 5: Liberty Science Center

There’s so much to see and do at the LSC. PIX11 is showing off a preview.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Exhibit: Eat and Be EatenEat and Be Eaten is filled with real animals that have adapted in amazing ways to survive in the wild. Some hide in plain sight while others turn themselves into toxic treats. Many of these creatures have unique behaviors that keep them from being captured or help them to escape

Exhibit: MythBusters

Does running in the rain get you less wet than walking through it? Can you really make a canoe out of duct tape?

Children can spend a day uncovering the truth behind these myths.

LINK: WWW.LSC.ORG

Liberty Science Center

Liberty State Park

222 Jersey City Boulevard

Jersey City, NJ 07305