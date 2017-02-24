Man stabbed on stairs of Harlem subway station; No. 1 train service affected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Police are looking for the assailant who stabbed a man on the steps of a subway station in Harlem Friday afternoon, affecting rush hour service on the No. 1 line.

It happened just before 5 p.m. inside the station at West 145th Street and Broadway.

Officials responding say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. He's in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

The suspect fled the area, police say.

Due to the Investigation at 145 St, the following service changes are in effect: No. 1 trains are bypassing 145 St in both directions. Northbound No. 1 trains are running express from Dyckman St to Van Cortlandt Park-242 St.

Allow additional travel time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.