MORRIS COUNTY, N.J. — A helicopter with two people on board crashed in Chatham, New Jersey Friday evening.

The helicopter crashed about three miles south of the Morristown Airport at 6:37 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told PIX11 News.

The tail of the helicopter hit a garage.

There were two people on board at the time, Bergen said.

Their names and conditions have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.