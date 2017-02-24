Dogs rescued from Thailand arrive in NYC for new leash on life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Just a few weeks ago these dogs were treated like garbage in Thailand but are now going to homes filled with love.

For so many souls, entering JFK Terminal 4 is a new beginning. This was the case for 14 puppies and PIX11's cameras were there to catch them arriving from Thailand.

"They all have a story and they've all gone through so much," said Cindy Szczudlo, with Rescue Services of North Shore Animal League.

Their lives began in Thailand and in landfills. They lived among trash. Recently, they were rescued by Project Street Dog Thailand.

"Life for dogs in Thailand is very difficult mainly because there isn't that reverence for dogs in the same way there is in the West," Jack Gillat, a member of the organization said.

Just getting the dogs ready for the truck across the globe was difficult and delicate work.

"Sometimes they're a little bit shy and timid because they haven't been able to have the love of a family and home," Szczudlo said.

The dogs were entrusted with the care of the North Shore Animal League - the largest no-kill shelter in the world.

"We give them lots of love and attention," Szczudlo said. Our staff and volunteers give them every thing they need."

A little more of medical care and pampering, these cute canines will be ready for their new leash on life.

"They're going to start working with our behavior team,"Szczudlo said. "We'll work with volunteers, staff for leash training and then they'll be ready for the adoption floor."