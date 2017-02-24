Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl from Connecticut; child believed to be with stabbing suspect

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – State police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Connecticut 6-year-old girl, who could be in the Bronx with a suspect wanted for a stabbing, authorities said.

Police said they’re looking for a suspect who allegedly fled with 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez in a new model silver-colored Hyundai Elantra with unknown NY license plates early Friday.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as Oscar O. Hernandez, stabbed a woman at 69 Greenwood St. and then took the girl, who is believed to be his child.

Hernandez’s phone pinged in the Bronx at around 4:30 a.m., police said.

Anyone information is asked to contact Bridgeport police department at 203-576-7671 or the NYPD.