15-year-old boy dies from gunshot to the head

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 15-year-old boy died Thursday, four days after he was shot in the head on a Brooklyn street.

Rohan Levy was with friends on East 55th Street near Lenox Avenue on Feb. 20 when a gunman in a gold or tan vehicle drove up, police officials said. The shooter fired repeatedly.

Levy was hit in the back of his head, police said. He died in Kings County hospital on Thursday.

One of his friends, an unidentified 18-year-old man, was shot in the left leg and is expected to survive. He was treated at Brookdale Hospital and has since been released.

No arrests have been made.

Police have asked for help identifying the car. They believe it is a Honda Accord with out of state license plates. The front passenger side of the car has some damage. Police have advised that occupants of the car should be considered armed and dangerous.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).