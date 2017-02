WOODBURY N.Y. – One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway late Thursday, police said.

It happened on the eastbound lanes of the LIE in the vicinity of exit 44 around 11:48 p.m. Friday.

One of the vehicles struck a guard rail, ejecting a passenger, police said. That passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 44.