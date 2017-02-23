Washington Heights teen living in shelter pursues dream of becoming professional dancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — The kids of the Cultural Arts Center of Washington Heights on Broadway are very talented.

Yasmil Fernandez, 16, is one of their best dancers but needs help.

"I need a home. I'm staying at a Brooklyn shelter. My mom is pregnant now and I worry about her everyday," Fernandez said fighting back the tears.

The program's director Kelly Garcia said she worries about his future.

"He walked in off the streets last year and now he's one of our most talented ballet dancers," Garcia said.

Fernandez wants a transfer to a safe place to live with his pregnant mom. PIX11 News reached out to the Department of Homeless Services and they are looking into his family's case.

"We cannot provide case-specific details due to client confidentiality," the agency said in a statement. "However, many factors contribute to client placement, including safety, employment, education, health care and other needs.”

