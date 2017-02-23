Staten Island mom arrested after blind, epipletic son found naked, covered in feces

STATEN ISLAND — A Staten Island mom was arrested this week after her young son, who is blind and has epilepsy, was found in their home, alone, in the middle of the night covered in feces, authorities said.

The child was discovered by a neighbor who woke up at 2:30 a.m. to the sound of banging.

The neighbor checked it out and found a small, naked child repeatedly banging his hands into the window of his Port Richmond Avenue home, court documents show. The noise continued and at 5 a.m., the neighbor called 911.

Police arrived and found Ashley Bronte’s son, court documents show. The back of his legs were covered with dried feces. He’s 12 years old, but he had the “physical stature and appearance” of an 8-year-old.

Bronte, 29, wasn’t home, court documents show. Officers waited for her. Bronte’s child rocked himself back and forth and repeatedly clenched and unclenched his fists while they waited. His mother returned around 6:50 a.m.

She told police her son was blind and suffered from epilepsy and some form of autism, court documents show.

“I need to give him his medical marijuana,” Bronte told police. “He’s in an experimental program.”

Bronte was previously arrested in 2015, according to court documents. She was found with 350 glassine envelopes of heroin.

The District Attorney’s office charged her with endangering the welfare of a child during her Tuesday arraignment. Bronte is scheduled to return to court on May 4.