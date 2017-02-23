Ready Pac Foods recalls 30 tons of salad due to listeria risk linked to cheese

NEW YORK — Ready Pac Foods Inc. is recalling about 60,000 pounds of its chicken salad products because it contains cheese that’s linked the expanded recalled announced earlier this week.

The company is recalling The Puro Picante Blazin’ Hot salad bowl that’s made in three of its establishments, including Swedesboro, New Jersey, according to a United States Department of Agriculture news release posted on Wednesday.

The “Ready Pac Goods Puro Picante Blazin Hot” salad bowl being pulled from store shelves has “Use By” dates of Jan. 31 to March 4.

Ready Pac Foods received a notice from its cheese supplier that the ingredient in the chicken salad bowl was included in the expanded cheese recall that was announced earlier in the week. The recall was issued because of possible listeria contamination.

There have been no reported illnesses.

The item is sold nationwide.

People are urged to throw away the item or return it to the place they brought it from.