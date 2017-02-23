Prosecutors: Teenage woman was killed after friends stole $7,000

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Prosecutors say a plot to kill a New Jersey woman during a robbery was over $7,000.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office released affidavits Thursday that say Liam McAtasney admitted to plotting Sarah Stern’s death after taking her to a bank to withdraw the money.

McAtasney has been charged with killing Stern and Preston Taylor has been charged with helping him to dump her body over a bridge into a river.

McAtasney’s attorney has denied the charges.

The men were both longtime friends of Stern’s and Taylor was her junior prom date.

Prosecutors say McAtasney told a friend that he strangled Stern with such force that he lifted her off the ground and watched for 30 minutes as she died in her home.They told the judge that the Neptune City man watched the clock as she was dying.

Stern’s body has not been found.