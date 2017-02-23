Police arrest man, 32, for fatal double shooting at Staten Island business

DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island —Police have a suspect in custody nearly a month after a fatal double shooting at a Staten Island business, officials said.

Ricky Dennis, 32, was identified as a person of interest in January and was arrested for the shooting Wednesday, police officials said. He allegedly walked into Universal Merchant Funding around 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 and fatally shot two men.

The culprit, who was wearing a mask at the time of the shooting, allegedly forced the two victims to the back of the building and shot them both in the head.

One of the victims, a 57-year-old man, was later identified as Michael Genovese of Edgewater, New Jersey. The second victim was a 52-year-old man.

The shooter made a quick getaway in a gray sedan.

A former Universal Merchant Funding employee told PIX11 the company rarely kept cash on hand. The company handles small business loans and its website boasts they have “the lowest rates in the industry.”

