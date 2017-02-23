PIX11 nominated for 45 Emmy Awards

NEW YORK —PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station is pleased to announce the station has been nominated for 45 Emmy® Awards by the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. To date, PIX11 has won over 350 Emmy® Awards.

The New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ 60th Annual New York Emmy® Awards honor outstanding achievement in the television industry. NY NATAS’ 60th Annual New York Emmy® Award Ceremony will be held on May 6.

The following are PIX11’s 45 Emmy® Award nominations:

Morning Newscast: Larger Markets (1-49)

PIX11 Morning News: August 11, 2016. August 11, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt, Line Producer; Amy Waldman, News Director

General Assignment Report

Armed Racism on the Showroom Floor. July 29, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Jay Dow, Correspondent

Breaking News

Deadly NJ Transit Bus Crash. August 19, 2016.

(WPIX-TV). Amy Waldman, News Director; Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt, Producer; Anthony DiLorenzo, Reporter; Kala Rama, Anchor; Jaeremy L. DeWit, Photographer

Continuing Coverage

Terror in Paris. November 15, 2015.

(WPIX-TV). Rebecca Millman, Producer; Dan Mannarino, Correspondent; Ken Pelczar, Photographer/Editor

Team Coverage

The Visit of Pope Francis. September 24, 2015.

(WPIX-TV). Rebecca Millman, Producer; Tamsen Fadal, Anchor; John Muller, Anchor; James Ford, Reporter; Mary Murphy, Reporter; Sukanya Krishnan, Anchor; Monica Morales Mayer, Reporter; Dan Mannarino, Reporter; Christian Taussig, News Operations Manager; Anthony DiLorenzo, Reporter; Myles Miller, Reporter; Ayana Harry, Reporter; Lisa Mateo, Reporter; Rick Boone, Reporter; Amy Waldman, News Director

Feature News Report: Light Series

It’s a “G” Thing. March 30, 2016.

(WPIX-TV). Kimberly Pestalozzi, Producer; Mr. G, Reporter; Eddie Lebron Jr., Photographer/Editor; Tom Miuccio, Photographer

Feature News Report: Serious

Inside Rikers Island. February 9, 2016.(WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Reporter

Arts: News

The Magic Melody of Marsalis. April 29, 2016.

(WPIX-TV). Rebecca Millman, Producer; James Ford, Reporter; Eddie Lebron Jr., Photographer/Editor

Arts: Program/Special

Broadway Profiles: Road to The Tony’s with Tamsen Fadal. June 4, 2016.

(WPIX-TV). Tamsen Fadal, Executive Producer/Host; Matt Hege, Executive Producer

Business/Consumer

Jimmy’s Corner. May 6, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Mario Diaz, Producer

Children/Youth

Playing for Patients. March 30, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Kimberly Pestalozzi, Producer; Irv Gikofsky, Reporter; Eddie Lebron Jr, Photographer/Editor

Education/Schools: News

Dirty Cafeterias. May 23, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Myles Miller, Correspondent

Crime

Captive in the Caribbean. May 9, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Mary Murphy, Reporter/Producer; Noreen Lark, Executive Producer

No Place to Call Home: Sexual Predator Shelter Shell Game. July 15, 2016.

(WPIX-TV). Jay Dow, Correspondent; Mario Diaz, Reporter

Health/Science: News

Hooked on Heroin: The Ithaca Plan. May 3, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Reporter

Sickle Cell Anemia: A Silent Killer. September 14, 2015. (WPIX-TV). Nicole Johnson, Reporter

Health/Science: Program Feature/Segment

Kicking Cancer’s Butt. December 11, 2015. (WPIX-TV). Kimberly Pestalozzi, Producer; Irv Gikofsky, Reporter; Tom Miuccio, Photographer

Medical Composite. November 3, 2015. (WPIX-TV). Marvin Scott, Producer

Health/Science: Program/Special

Stroke, Every Second Counts. May 22, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Angelina Vivolo Cicala, Executive Producer/Writer; Jarett Bellucci, Editor;

Tamsen Fadal, Talent

Military

PIX News Closeup – Fleet Week Special. May 29, 2016.

(WPIX-TV). Marvin Scott, Reporter; Rebecca Millman, Producer

Politics/Government

Convention Coverage 2016. July 18, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Kori Chambers, Producer

Religion: News/Feature

Passport to the Pope: Pope Francis Visits NYC. September 21, 2015. (WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Reporter

Religion: Program/Special

PIX 11 News Closeup – The Pope’s Visit. September 26, 2015. (WPIX-TV). Marvin Scott, Anchor/Interviewer

Societal Concerns: News

In the Wrong: Confessions and Convictions. February 9, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Rebecca Millman, Producer; James Ford, Reporter; Eddie Lebron Jr., Photographer/Editor

Sports: News Single Story

Playing for the Police. June 16, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Kimberly Pestalozzi, Producer; Tamsen Fadal, Reporter; Eddie Lebron Jr., Photographer

Interview/Discussion

Celebrity Taste Makers with Chazz Palminteri. July 9, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Tony Monte, Creator & Executive Producer

Public/Current/Community Affairs: Series

No Place to Call Home: The New Face of Homelessness. November 9, 2015.

(WPIX-TV). Mario Diaz, Reporter; Jay Dow, Correspondent

Promotion: News Promo – Single Spot/Campaign

PIX11 Investigates. October 31, 2015. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP of Creative Services

Promotion: Program Promo – Single Spot/Campaign

PIX11 Happy Holidays Card ID. December 6, 2015. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP of Creative Services

Promotion: Program Promo – Sports

Two Teams, One Station. April 2, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP of Creative Services

Interactivity

Fuel My School. February 19, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP of Creative Services

Talent: Anchor – News

Kori Chambers. September 22, 2015. (WPIX-TV).

Scott Stanford. May 2, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Sukanya Krishnan. September 15, 2015. (WPIX-TV).

Tamsen Fadal. September 24, 2015. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Anchor – Sports

Scott Stanford. September 1, 2015.(WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Features/Human Interest

Jay Dow. December 22, 2015. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – General Assignment

Mario Diaz. November 25, 2015. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Investigative

Mario Diaz, Jay Dow. May 24, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Live

Mario Diaz. February 5, 2016.(WPIX-TV).

Monica Morales. March 9, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Political

Mario Diaz. July 18, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Specialty Assignment

Kirstin Cole. November 12, 2015. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Transportation/Traffic

Greg Mocker. November 4, 2015. (WPIX-TV).

Video Journalist

Joe Mauceri. September 11, 2015. (PIX11.com).