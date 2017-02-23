PIX11 nominated for 45 Emmy Awards

NEW YORK —PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station is pleased to announce the station has been nominated for 45 Emmy® Awards by the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. To date, PIX11 has won over 350 Emmy® Awards.
The New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ 60th Annual New York Emmy® Awards honor outstanding achievement in the television industry. NY NATAS’ 60th Annual New York Emmy® Award Ceremony will be held on May 6.
The following are PIX11’s 45 Emmy® Award nominations:
Morning Newscast: Larger Markets (1-49)
PIX11 Morning News: August 11, 2016. August 11, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt, Line Producer; Amy Waldman, News Director
General Assignment Report
Armed Racism on the Showroom Floor. July 29, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Jay Dow, Correspondent
Breaking News
Deadly NJ Transit Bus Crash. August 19, 2016.
(WPIX-TV). Amy Waldman, News Director; Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt, Producer; Anthony DiLorenzo, Reporter; Kala Rama, Anchor; Jaeremy L. DeWit, Photographer
Continuing Coverage
Terror in Paris. November 15, 2015.
(WPIX-TV). Rebecca Millman, Producer; Dan Mannarino, Correspondent; Ken Pelczar, Photographer/Editor
Team Coverage
The Visit of Pope Francis. September 24, 2015.
(WPIX-TV). Rebecca Millman, Producer; Tamsen Fadal, Anchor; John Muller, Anchor; James Ford, Reporter; Mary Murphy, Reporter; Sukanya Krishnan, Anchor; Monica Morales Mayer, Reporter; Dan Mannarino, Reporter; Christian Taussig, News Operations Manager; Anthony DiLorenzo, Reporter; Myles Miller, Reporter; Ayana Harry, Reporter; Lisa Mateo, Reporter; Rick Boone, Reporter; Amy Waldman, News Director
Feature News Report: Light Series
It’s a “G” Thing. March 30, 2016.
(WPIX-TV). Kimberly Pestalozzi, Producer; Mr. G, Reporter; Eddie Lebron Jr., Photographer/Editor; Tom Miuccio, Photographer
Feature News Report: Serious
Inside Rikers Island. February 9, 2016.(WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Reporter
Arts: News
The Magic Melody of Marsalis. April 29, 2016.
(WPIX-TV). Rebecca Millman, Producer; James Ford, Reporter; Eddie Lebron Jr., Photographer/Editor
Arts: Program/Special
Broadway Profiles: Road to The Tony’s with Tamsen Fadal. June 4, 2016.
(WPIX-TV). Tamsen Fadal, Executive Producer/Host; Matt Hege, Executive Producer
Business/Consumer
Jimmy’s Corner. May 6, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Mario Diaz, Producer
Children/Youth
Playing for Patients. March 30, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Kimberly Pestalozzi, Producer; Irv Gikofsky, Reporter; Eddie Lebron Jr, Photographer/Editor
Education/Schools: News
Dirty Cafeterias. May 23, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Myles Miller, Correspondent
Crime
Captive in the Caribbean. May 9, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Mary Murphy, Reporter/Producer; Noreen Lark, Executive Producer
No Place to Call Home: Sexual Predator Shelter Shell Game. July 15, 2016.
(WPIX-TV). Jay Dow, Correspondent; Mario Diaz, Reporter
Health/Science: News
Hooked on Heroin: The Ithaca Plan. May 3, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Reporter
Sickle Cell Anemia: A Silent Killer. September 14, 2015. (WPIX-TV). Nicole Johnson, Reporter
Health/Science: Program Feature/Segment
Kicking Cancer’s Butt. December 11, 2015. (WPIX-TV). Kimberly Pestalozzi, Producer; Irv Gikofsky, Reporter; Tom Miuccio, Photographer
Medical Composite. November 3, 2015. (WPIX-TV). Marvin Scott, Producer
Health/Science: Program/Special
Stroke, Every Second Counts. May 22, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
Angelina Vivolo Cicala, Executive Producer/Writer; Jarett Bellucci, Editor;
Tamsen Fadal, Talent
Military
PIX News Closeup – Fleet Week Special. May 29, 2016.
(WPIX-TV). Marvin Scott, Reporter; Rebecca Millman, Producer
Politics/Government
Convention Coverage 2016. July 18, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Kori Chambers, Producer
Religion: News/Feature
Passport to the Pope: Pope Francis Visits NYC. September 21, 2015. (WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Reporter
Religion: Program/Special
PIX 11 News Closeup – The Pope’s Visit. September 26, 2015. (WPIX-TV). Marvin Scott, Anchor/Interviewer
Societal Concerns: News
In the Wrong: Confessions and Convictions. February 9, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Rebecca Millman, Producer; James Ford, Reporter; Eddie Lebron Jr., Photographer/Editor
Sports: News Single Story
Playing for the Police. June 16, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Kimberly Pestalozzi, Producer; Tamsen Fadal, Reporter; Eddie Lebron Jr., Photographer
Interview/Discussion
Celebrity Taste Makers with Chazz Palminteri. July 9, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Tony Monte, Creator & Executive Producer
Public/Current/Community Affairs: Series
No Place to Call Home: The New Face of Homelessness. November 9, 2015.
(WPIX-TV). Mario Diaz, Reporter; Jay Dow, Correspondent
Promotion: News Promo – Single Spot/Campaign
PIX11 Investigates. October 31, 2015. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP of Creative Services
Promotion: Program Promo – Single Spot/Campaign
PIX11 Happy Holidays Card ID. December 6, 2015. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP of Creative Services
Promotion: Program Promo – Sports
Two Teams, One Station. April 2, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP of Creative Services
Interactivity
Fuel My School. February 19, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP of Creative Services
Talent: Anchor – News
Kori Chambers. September 22, 2015. (WPIX-TV).
Scott Stanford. May 2, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
Sukanya Krishnan. September 15, 2015. (WPIX-TV).
Tamsen Fadal. September 24, 2015. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Anchor – Sports
Scott Stanford. September 1, 2015.(WPIX-TV).
Talent: Reporter – Features/Human Interest
Jay Dow. December 22, 2015. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Reporter – General Assignment
Mario Diaz. November 25, 2015. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Reporter – Investigative
Mario Diaz, Jay Dow. May 24, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Reporter – Live
Mario Diaz. February 5, 2016.(WPIX-TV).
Monica Morales. March 9, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Reporter – Political
Mario Diaz. July 18, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Reporter – Specialty Assignment
Kirstin Cole. November 12, 2015. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Reporter – Transportation/Traffic
Greg Mocker. November 4, 2015. (WPIX-TV).
Video Journalist
Joe Mauceri. September 11, 2015. (PIX11.com).