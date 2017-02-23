Photo gives look at El Chapo’s life in Manhattan prison

MANHATTAN, NY — Wearing white socks and flip flops — and dressed in a tan prison uniform — 59-year-old Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman looked bored and dejected, as he stood alone in a prison cell at New York’s federal Metropolitan Correctional Center.

A month after the billionaire drug lord was suddenly extradited from Mexico and accompanied to New York by U.S. marshals and Drug Enforcement Agency officials, the surveillance photo, obtained Thursday, is proof that life has changed radically for the man accused of running the world’s largest drug-trafficking organization.

Guzman, known around the globe as “El Chapo,” Spanish for “shorty,” complained in court recently that his 23-hour daily lockdown at the MCC is too rigid, and that he should be allowed to get visits from family.

A federal judge denied his request.

El Chapo escaped from prison twice in the last 15 years — the first time, in a laundry basket, and the second time in a tunnel that was dug by corrupt jail personnel under his shower stall.

He was again captured early last year.

El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel is accused of funneling most of the cocaine, heroin and marijuana that gets into the U.S. through Mexico.