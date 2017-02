Last year, more than 1,000 people died from drug overdoses in New York City.

The DEA now says that synthetic opioids are taking over our city streets.

Some prescription pain medicines, like Fetanyl, are even 50 times more powerful than heroin.

For the first time, PIX11 cameras went inside DEA labs to see how some of these drugs are prepared.

Join us for this inside look tonight at 5:30 p.m.