NJ Transit train service suspended between NYC, Newark Penn Station

NEW JERSEY — Several New Jersey Transit lines are not running between New York City and Newark Penn Station Thursday morning because of fire department activity near Portal Bridge, authorities said.

The following lines are affected, according to New Jersey Transit:

Northeast Corridor

North Jersey Coast

Raritan Valley

Morris & Essex

Montclair-Boonton

All midtown direct trains are being diverted in and out of Hoboken and cross honoring is in effect on NJ Transit buses, private carriers and PATH trains.