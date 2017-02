Please enable Javascript to watch this video

37 million tons of food goes to waste each year and those are conservative estimates from the Environmental Protection Agency. Now, thanks to a new food movement called Scrappy Meals, there's a perfect recipe for ending food waste and making new friends.

