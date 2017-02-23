I Am Brooklyn: Business brings moss terrariums to concrete jungle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're sick of the concrete jungle and longing for your own green space, Twig Terrariums may have the answer.

The Brooklyn business started when one of the partners felt trapped in their cubicle.

Now the duo is creating special scenes inside the transparent homes for plants.

They even made one for Martin Scorsese with a scene straight out of Goodfellas: a mob hit complete with a body in a trunk.

Check out the company's story as we sat down with one of the owners for this segment of "I Am Brooklyn."