Chris Christie on the radio? He says he’ll consider his options

The Republican spoke by telephone on WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” program Thursday, one day after The Record newspaper reported the station’s program director said he would consider Christie among “plenty of candidates” to replace afternoon host Mike Francesca. Francesca is leaving the station at the end of the year.

Christie’s second term ends in January 2018 and he cannot seek re-election.

Christie says he hasn’t accepted a White House job and addressed the radio gig by saying: “To become an official candidate, don’t you have to declare yourself one?”

The governor likened himself to a baseball free agent and says he’ll consider “all different kinds of options.”

Christie reportedly turned down several positions in President Donald Trump’s administration. The one position Christie wanted — and had been promised, sources said — was attorney general. That nomination ultimately went to Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions.