Charitable exhibit will feature reimagined vintage Yankee Stadium seats

Some of the world’s most celebrated artists are coming together to launch City Seats, a charitable arts project that utilizes vintage Yankee Stadium seats as a canvas.

This art exhibit gives artists the opportunity to reimagine seats pulled from one of the most iconic venues in the world in an effort to raise money for The Boys & Girls Club of America. It will feature work from acclaimed artists, designers and luxury brands using a range of mediums from Swarvoski Elements to Legos.

Avery Andon, co-founder of City Seats, stopped by PIX11 Morning News Thursday to give a sneak peek at the charitable exhibit.

The collection will be exhibited at 287 Gallery in NYC and auctioned online now through March 8 on Paddle8’s website. The gallery is located at 287 10th Ave. and will be opened from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.