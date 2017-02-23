Animal Adventure Park creates GoFundMe ‘family fund’ as giraffe giving birth captures hearts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Animal Adventure Park is using their newfound fame to upgrade their facility as one of their giraffes prepares to give birth.

April the giraffe became an internet sensation Thursday when the Harpursville zoo posted a live stream of her giving birth to YouTube.

Two videos were removed from YouTube because they were flagged as "sexually explicit."

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video after the takedown.

The official believes "animal rights extremists" are against giraffes being held in captivity.

By Thursday evening, the zoo launched a GoFundMe for April, expectant father Oliver and their calf.

"The funds generated will be used to offset their annual care at our facility," the GoFundMe description read.

Anything above the $50,000 goal will be used to make improvements to the facility including energy efficient upgrades to their barn. They will also install a permanent Giraffe Cam at the park.

Animal Adventure Park notes they are a for profit organization and any contributions will be documented as gifts to the facility. The contributions through the fundraiser will not be tax deductible.

As of 9 p.m., the park raised nearly $2,000.