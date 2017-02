UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan – One person is dead following a fire at a Manhattan high rise early Thursday, police said.

It started on the fifth floor of the Phelps House at 595 Columbus Ave, FDNY said.

Authorities say one person, who hasn’t been identified, died in the blaze.

No word on what triggered the fire.

Phelps House provides affordable housing for older adults and people with mobility impairments, according to its website.