Wake up and workout with Bodypump

Justin Thomas-Sanchez, Les Mills International Master Trainer introduced us to BODYPUMP. BODYPUMP just celebrated its 100th “release.” A new version of the workout is released every three months, so the program has been around for 25 years. BODYPUMP is the original barbell workout by global fitness leader Les Mills. It’s a high-repetition, low-weight resistance workout that tones the entire body. Participants can burn a ton of calories without doing an ounce of traditional cardio. Every day, more than one million people around the world participate in a BODYPUMP class. More than 3,300 gyms in the U.S. offer the program. The program has been around for so long because it delivers results. The music and moves change every three months to keep the workout fresh and engaging. That’s what keeps people coming back every week.

To find a BODYPUMP class, visit http://www.LesMills.com/FindAClass

Check out Justin moves:

1. Clean & Press: In this move, participants lift the weight bar from their kneecaps to above their head in one swift motion.

Muscle Groups: Integrated Leg, Core and Upper Body training for power.

2. Rotator Overhead Press: In this move, participants lift weight plates from shoulder level to above their head

Muscle Groups: Shoulders

3. Dead Row: In this move, participants bend at the hip and lift the weight bar from the kneecaps to mid-belly. The bar then goes back to the kneecaps and participants lift it to their belly button, then repeat.

Muscle Groups: Upper, Middle and Lower Back, Glutes, Hamstrings

· BODYPUMP 100

· Ask your local gym for details

· http://www.BODYPUMP.com

The SMARTBAR can be purchased at http://www.LesMillsEquipment.com