Sword-wielding suspect attacks man in the Bronx: NYPD

EASTCHESTER, The Bronx — Police are searching for a man they say attacked another person with a sword in the Bronx.

The assault happened Sunday afternoon in the area of Merritt Avenue and Conner Street in the Eastchester section of the borough.

Police say the victim, 36, got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect then followed the victim and allegedly attacked him with a sword.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious injury to his arm.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.