Queens woman, 69, attacked by man lashing out over $3 beer dies; suspect faces homicide charge

JAMAICA, Queens – A 69-year-old Queens woman who was punched in the head last October following a scuffle over $3 beer has died, police said.

Eve Gentillon, 69, died on Saturday and had been in the hospital since Oct. 15 when she was assaulted outside a deli in Jamaica, according to police. A medical examiner determined her death to be a homicide, resulting from the attack.

Authorities say 29-year-old Richard Springer got into a brawl inside Sutphin King Deli with a store worker. Springer began throwing punches, slamming the worker into an ATM.

Outside watching the encounter was Gentillon, who was on her way to the supermarket after going to church. As he ran out, Springer allegedly punched Gentillon in the face, knocking her to the ground.

Gentillon's daughter Marie told PIX11 she suffered a brain hemorrhage due to the fall.

Springer, also known as "Kwasi," was arrested and charged with robbery and assault. He could now face homicide charges

pending a decision by the Queens district attorney.