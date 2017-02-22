Powerball jackpot hits $403 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing

NEW YORK — The powerball jackpot continues to grow, hitting $403 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

This comes after no one won Saturday’s multi-state drawing for $349 million.

The winner, or winners, be will choose between receiving the money in an annuity paid out over 29 years, or in a lump sum that reduces the reward to about $244 million after taxes.

The drawing is the tenth largest ever, MSN.com reports, with the biggest being the only one to surpass the 10-digit mark at $1.59 billion.

The powerball is played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.