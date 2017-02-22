PIX11 helps single mom get new apartment, pursue chef dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TREMONT, The Bronx — Yolanda Pollard says the Bronx shelter where she resides with her three young sons is unacceptable for a family to live in.

"They put you here and then they just forget about us. I'm a single mother with three kids. I need help," said Pollard.

She says the bathroom ceiling looks like a waterfall and she's got mold in her bedroom in the 176th Street shelter. Pollard wants her family to be transferred out.

PIX11 News reached out to the Department of Homeland Services to help make the move happen.

Pollard says she also has a dream of becoming a chef.

"I would like to have my own restaurant one day and support my family," said Pollard.

Her earliest memories including cooking in the kitchen with her late grandfather. His memory still inspires her.

PIX11 News reached out to an organization called Project Renewal.

Project renewal has a culinary arts training program for people facing barriers to employment, whether it be homelessness or disabilities.

One of their recruiters will be interviewing Pollard for one of their programs.

