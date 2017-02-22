× Overturned tractor-trailer with spilled debris partially closes Garden State Parkway in Paramus; delays growing

PARAMUS. N.J. – A tractor-trailer overturned on the Garden State Parkway and spilled debris, causing a partial closure of the highway and growing delays.

It happened on a northbound lane on Route 17 at Route 4 early Wednesday. Northbound lanes are closed and southbound lanes are subject to closure.

Several emergency vehicles on scene.

Vehicles can been seen backed up for miles on the northbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.