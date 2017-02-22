Bronx tenant fatally stabbed in dispute with landlord: NYPD

SCHUYLERVILLE, The Bronx — A Bronx tenant was fatally stabbed during an alleged dispute with his landlord Wednesday.

Police responded to a call for a person stabbed in front of a Bronx home on Logan Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed pending family notification.

Police say the victim was a tenant in the home and got into an argument with his landlord over paying rent.

The landlord, 51, was taken into custody where charges are pending.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.