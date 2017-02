NEW YORK — The Anti-Defamation League received a bomb threat at its national headquarters in New York Wednesday.

There are no other threats at this time, ADL’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

“We are working with law enforcement officials to determine if it is connected to similar threats against Jewish institutions across the country,” Greenblatt said.

This morning @ADL_national received a bomb threat. We're just one of many #Jewish groups that has been targeted. More below. pic.twitter.com/2DI5JUCIY1 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 22, 2017

The threat comes during an increase in bomb threats targeting Jewish Community Centers across the nation.