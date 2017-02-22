7-time lottery winner reveals how to increase your chances of winning

There’s $403 million up for grabs in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

But the odds of you picking the winning numbers are about as big as that jackpot. To be exact the odds are one in 292,000,000 that one will pick the winning numbers.

PIX11 reached out to the expert in lottery-winning, 7-time lottery winner and author of “Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery” Richard Lustig.

Tips:

Never do a quick pick

Vary birthdays and anniversaries

Join a lottery pool

Focus on smaller jackpots

Links:

http://www.winninglotterymethod.com

Lottery university: http://www.lotterywinneruniversity.com