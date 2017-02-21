Trains crash outside Philadelphia; no immediate reports of life-threatening injuries: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. — A train has crashed in a Philadelphia suburb, causing at least one car to be knocked off the track during Tuesday’s morning rush-hour commute, images on social media show.

The incident occurred at the near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby after 8 a.m. At least one Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train is involved, and local police tweeted two may have collided.

There is “no entrapment,” and as of 8:40 a.m. there were no reports of life-threatening injuries to citizens on the train, Upper Darby Police tweeted.

Service is operating with shuttle buses between 63rd Street and 69th Street Stations, SEPTA tweeted. Delays are expected.

Images show multiple train cars are involved, and at least one appears to be off the track.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.