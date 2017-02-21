Parents’ Survival Guide Day 2: Long Island Children’s Museum, School Break Week Fun at the Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the school Winter Recess coming up, Long Island is packed with a week of great activities, exhibits, theater programming and more to keep kids busy and engaged all week long! Their interactive new exhibit is KLUTZ: Amazingly Immature.

SCHOOL BREAK WEEK FUN AT CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

Families looking to fill their days with fun during Presidents Week, will find plenty of playful experiences at Long Island Children’s Museum. The Museum’s program schedule lets visitors watch fairy tales come to life on stage, create abstract art for inclusion in a Museum exhibition and make Mardi Gras masks.

Program Schedule –February 20-26, 2017

“Princess Frog - A Musical Fairy Tale”

Book, Music and Lyrics – Lena Pennino-Smith Adapted from a story by

Italo Calvino

Monday, February 20 through Saturday, February 25 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Mix three wild boys, who happen to be princes, one frustrated (Queen) mother, three magic rocks and an enchanted frog and you have the makings of a modern fairy tale. Families are a complex cultural quilt and those attending this performance will observe the relationships of siblings and parents. The audience will be called on to help the Queen as they shape the unfolding story. With 300 versions of this tale told throughout Europe, this new twist by Long Island native Lena Pennino-Smith focuses on the values of family and reminds us all to trust our instincts.

Ages: 3 and up. Fee: $9 with museum Admission ($7LICM members), $12 theater only.

Mixed Media Mashup

Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24 at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Be inspired by artist Willem de Kooning as you layer on the imagination! Working with a mixture of materials, you’ll draw and paint to create a layered masterpiece. Play with layers as you try new techniques and experiment with making marks and texture come alive. Artwork created at this workshop will be included in LICM’s annual “Dedicated to de Kooning” exhibition later this spring.

LOCATION:

11 Davis Avenue,

Garden City, NY