NYC seniors’ hot lunch program at risk by proposed budget cuts

COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn — Seniors at the Dugan Senior Center on Court Street in Cobble Hill are nervous their hot lunch program will end because of proposed state budget cuts.

The state redirected $17 million in funds away from senior services in a preliminary proposal this year.

"It would be a huge loss. I love this place. I come here everyday," said 82-year-old Snooky Salters, from Cobble Hill.

Sen. Daniel Squadron warned the seniors at Dugan that their lunch service could be the first on the chopping block. Squadron said a preliminary state budget proposal could close 65 centers in New York City and cut services.

"To cut it is unacceptable. There's a simple way to save it, every senior every family should raise their voice so Albany doesn't ignore it," Squadron said.

