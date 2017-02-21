NJ man admits using fake Facebook account to entice children to send him sexually explicit images

CAMDEN, N.J. — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man has admitted using a fake Facebook profile to entice children to produce and send him sexually explicit images.

Michael Mostovlyan pleaded guilty Tuesday to online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct.

The 33-year-old Deptford man could face a life term when he’s sentenced June 1 and will have to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say that during a six-month period last year, Mostovlyan communicated with children online in order to obtain sexually explicit images of them.

Using a fake female persona on Facebook in the name of “Amber Zee,” which he created using actual images of a girl, Mostovlyan was able to persuade his victims to send him photos or videos.