Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens – One man is fighting for his life and another man is injured after being attacked in Astoria late Monday, police said.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the chest while his friend, a 39-year-old man, was slashed in the hand by two men on 38th St. and 30th Ave. at 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police say the attack could possibly be a botched robbery, but the investigation is ongoing.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.