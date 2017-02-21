Man and woman attack, rob delivery man in Bronx building lobby

ALLERTON, The Bronx — Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man and woman who attacked and robbed a delivery man.

The 21-year-old victim had just walked into the lobby of an Olinville Avenue apartment building around 11 p.m. on Feb. 2 when he was attacked, police said. He was there to make a delivery.

A man and woman pushed the delivery man, police said. They punched and kicked him in the face and body, forcing him to the lobby floor.

The man and woman searched through the victim’s pockets, police said. They stole an iPhone 5S and an unknown amount of cash before they ran off.

The delivery man was treated for minor injuries.

Police have asked for assistance in identifying the culprits. The male culprit was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and black boots, police said. The female culprit was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, navy blue pants and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).