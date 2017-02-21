Kayden Kinckle, a 4-year-old double amputee, continues to inspire

A young double amputee, born with a rare condition, won over our hearts when he was just a year and a half.

Kayden Kinckle is not four years old, has undergone 10 major surgeries and is doing better than ever.

Stepping Out On Faith, a new book about Kayden and his mother, is now available on Amazon. There will be a book signing on April 1:

Stepping Out On Faith Book Signing Info:

Saturday, April 1st

Shiloh A.M.E. Zion Church Englewood

129 William Street, Englewood, NJ 07631

201-568-5560

