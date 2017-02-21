Houston Police investigating reports of shots fired inside hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired inside of a hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The department tweeted they were responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital around 3 p.m.

A SWAT team is on the scene along with police.

Officers are in the process of searching the hospital.

As of 3:45 p.m., police say there are no reports of injuries.

Aerial footage of the hospital showed patients in beds on the sidewalk.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.