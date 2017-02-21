Comp My Commute: Here’s your codeword to enter to win an unlimited MetroCard.

Houston Police investigating reports of shots fired inside hospital

Posted 3:27 PM, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 03:51PM, February 21, 2017

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired inside of a hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The department tweeted they were responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital around 3 p.m.

A SWAT team is on the scene along with police.

Officers are in the process of searching the hospital.

As of 3:45 p.m., police say there are no reports of injuries.

Aerial footage of the hospital showed patients in beds on the sidewalk.

Patients at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston were evacuated following a report of shots fired. (CNN)

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.