Houston Police investigating reports of shots fired inside hospital

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired inside of a hospital Tuesday afternoon.
The department tweeted they were responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital around 3 p.m.
A SWAT team is on the scene along with police.
Officers are in the process of searching the hospital.
As of 3:45 p.m., police say there are no reports of injuries.
Aerial footage of the hospital showed patients in beds on the sidewalk.
This is a developing story, check back for updated information.