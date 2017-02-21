Firefighters battle multiple blazes in Bergen County; two injured

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ — Firefighters in Bergen County battled multiple blazes Monday, local officials said.

The first fire began around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Marcal Paper Mills in Elmwood Park. Officials say more than 100 firefighters from surrounding towns were called to help extinguish the blaze.

Authorities say the crews put the fire out around 7 p.m.

There are no reported injuries from the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two firefighters were injured while battling a second fire, which broke out around 7:30 p.m. in Glen Rock.

Five fire departments were called to help put the house fire out.

Glen Rock authorities say two Ridgewood firefighters fell through the floor of the home as they helped to contain the blaze. The firefighters were pulled to safety and transported to The Valley Hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The firefighters haven’t been identified.

Officials say crews stopped the fire around 9:30 p.m. Monday.