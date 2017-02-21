Times Square fire shuts down surrounding streets as FDNY probes damage

TIMES SQUARE – Firefighters have contained a fire in Times Square but are assessing the damage to two buildings.
It began about 4:47 a.m. at 723 Seventh Ave, inside the duct work at TSQ Brasserie on the first floor, FDNY said. It then spread to 725 Seventh Ave, the 4-story building next door.
The fire was placed under control just after 6 a.m. There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.
Seventh Avenue is closed between 48th and 49th streets. The 49th St N, R & W train station is unaffected.
New York City Office of Emergency Management says people nearby should close their windows and avoid the area due to smoke inhalation.
40.759853 -73.983727