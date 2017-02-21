Elmo and Grover give PIX11 a sneak peek of Sesame Street Live Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The world famous Sesame Street muppets have returned to Madison Square Garden with the family favorite "Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend."

The show welcomes a new muppet to Sesame street, explores the universal fun of friendship, and celebrates cultural similarities and differences. There will also be plenty of singing, dancing and sharing cookies.

Elmo and Grover stopped by PIX11 Morning News to give us a sneak peek at one of their performances.

"Sesame Street Live: Make A New Friend" is playing at The Theater at Madison Square Garden now through Feb. 26, 2017. Click here for more information.