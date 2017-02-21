Checking out the top toys at the 2017 Toy Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOY FAIR 2017

Hosted by the Toy Industry Association, the 114th North American International Toy Fair is the largest toy show on the Western Hemisphere. Taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, the show welcomes more than 1,100 toy manufacturers from 31 countries. From Feb. 18-21, toy experts will gather to get a sneak peek of the hottest toys that will hit store shelves in the fall.

Toy Insider Senior Editor Marissa DiBartolo is here to show off some of her favorite toys from the show!

Hatchimals Colleggtibles (Spin Master)

These adorable Hatchimals come inside of small, speckled eggs; and they need your help to hatch!

These adorable Hatchimals come inside of small, speckled eggs; and they need your help to hatch! Hold the egg in your hands, rub the heart, and when it changes from purple to pink, you know it's ready to hatch! Gently crack the egg to discover the Hatchimal inside!

Each Hatchimal has a set of magical, glittery wings!

With over 70 to collect in Season One, finding the ultra-rare Hatchimals is half the fun!

A beautiful collectors map introduces you to their home! With landmarks like the Giggling Tree, Lilac Lake, Fabula Forest, and more, there's so much to explore!

MSRP: $2.99-$9.99

Ages: 5+

Available: Spring 2017

Crayola Color Wonder Light Brush (Crayola)

Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush lets kids create colorful art without the mess!

Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush lets kids create colorful art without the mess! Color Wonder paints are clear and only work on special paper—won't color on skin, carpet or furniture! But the Magic Light Brush lights up to match whatever color you're using.

Dip into green and the brush turns green! Try the blue and it changes to blue!

Comes with 6 classic colors and 30 sheets of Color Wonder Paper.

Includes: 1 Magic Light Brush, 6 classic color paint pots, and 18 sheets of blank Color Wonder paper.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: July 2017

FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, The Playful Tiger Pet (Hasbro)

• Meet FURREAL ROARIN’ TYLER, THE PLAYFUL TIGER pet! Kids can bring home an adorable baby tiger to love, play and care for as their own.

• Make a noise or give a loud jungle roar and ROARIN’ TYLER, will roar back in response. After you and ROARIN’ TYLER, are all roared out, enjoy playtime with him as he can crouch or respond to his squeaky toy. Kids can experience fun, playtime moments with this jungle pet!

• ROARIN’ TYLER features 100-plus sound and motion combinations with sensors on his forehead, back, and muzzle allowing him to respond to touch in fun ways.

• You can pull him up close to snuggle thanks to his posable back legs. Nuzzle his cheek and he’ll respond with expressive eyes, sounds, and tail movements.

• With ROARIN’ TYLER, THE PLAYFUL TIGER pet, kids can make every day magical.

• Ages: 4+

• MSRP: $129.99

• Available: Fall 2017

K'NEX Flying: Rotor-Powered 10-Model Building System (K’NEX)

• Introducing a whole new way to control K’NEX!

• With this Rotor-Powered system, you can build 10 different models and then make ‘em move with the included remote control.

• A newly designed motor includes 4 rotor blades that allow you to build a tank, a ship, a car and even a Quad Copter that REALLY flies!

• Ages: 8+

• MSRP: $119.99

• Available: Fall 2017 on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

R/C Rock N’ Roll Groot (Jakks)

• Kids can control the new R/C Rock N’ Roll Groot as he dances, spins, talks, and lights up.

• In Manual Mode, kids control the action with the remote, modeled after the iconic “Awesome Mix” cassette tape, while the song “Flashlight” plays.

• Groot can shimmy back and forth or spin around on the ground. He will even spin himself back upright if he falls over. In Listen Mode, Groot will dance on his own to almost any song when placed near a speaker.

• The remote also features a button that triggers four different “I am Groot” phrases during play. The base of the unit lights up as well for a galactic dance party with Groot.

• Ages: 4+

• MSRP: $34.99

• Available: Spring 2017

Bubble Ball (Zuru)

• X-Shot Bubble Ball is ZURU’s hottest new item that takes contact sports to the extreme!

• With its durable material and easy to inflate system, the Bubble Ball can inflate up to 4 feet and withstand tremendous impacts!

• Use it in the backyard or in a sports field and get your game on.

• The X-Shot Bubble Ball is available in two team colors, blue and orange.

• Ages 8+

• MSRP $59.99