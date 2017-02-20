Trump selects Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as the new national security adviser, and Gen. Keith Kellogg remains the National Security Council chief of staff.

The President made the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

President Trump called McMaster a “man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

McMaster replaces retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned from the position last week.

Flynn’s departure came after reports surfaced from the Justice Department about his interactions with the Russian ambassador to the United States. The Justice Department had warned the Trump administration that he misled administration officials, making the United States potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians.

“I inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn wrote, according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by CNN.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been serving as an active national security adviser, will be the National Security Council chief of staff.

Trump’s first choice for a replacement, retired Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward, turned the position down.